Stech and Sheehan start for Luton at Stanley

Luton have handed recalls to both goalkeeper Marek Stech and club captain Alan Sheehan for today’s League One clash at Accrington Stanley.

The pair are both starting for the first time since the 3-1 defeat at Peterborough back in August, with Stech replacing an ill James Shea, while Sheehan’s selection sees James Justin move into midfield.

Hatters chief Mick Harford has made four changes in total, with top scorer James Collins back, partnered upfront by Kazenga LuaLua, meaning Harry Cornick misses out despite scoring at Charlton last weekend, joining George Moncur on the bench, with Andrew Shinnie suspended.

The hosts make one alteration, Scott Brown coming in for Sam Finley.

Stanley: Dimitar Evtimov, Callum Johnson, Mark Hughes, Janoi Donacien, Jordan Clark, Scott Brown, Sean McConville, Ross Sykes, Dan Barlaser, Seamus Conneely (C), Billy Kee.

Subs: Jonny Maxted, Ben Richards-Everton, Liam Nolan, Offrande Zanzala, Erico Sousa, Paul Smyth, Luke Armstrong.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Alan Sheehan (C), Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Justin, Luke Berry, Elliot Lee, James Collins, Kazenga LuaLua.

Subs: Harry Isted, Alex Baptiste, Harry Cornick, Corey Panter, Arthur Read, George Moncur, Jason Cummings.