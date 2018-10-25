Stech back in contention for Dons trip

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will have Marek Stech back in contention for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, although Dan Potts and Luke Berry miss out.

The 28-year-old has missed Town’s last 10 games in all competition due to a hernia operation, with Harry Isted providing cover for James Shea.

However, Stech is now ready to return to the squad if called upon, as Jones said: “Marek has been fully fit for two weeks, it’s just without being able to get a game into him, he’s had three weeks full training instead.

“We probably could have got away with 10 days full training plus a game so that we know he’s fine but we haven’t been able to do that.

“So we’ve given him the extra weeks training before bringing him back, but he’s ready to be involved now.

“We’ll be really strong, as apart from Potts, Berry, we’re are full strength, it’s good to have Elliot Lee, be good to have that strength on the bench.

“We’re as strong as we can be, Potts and Berry we’ve just got to be careful with them.”

When asked for the latest on Potts, who missed Tuesday night’s win over Accrington after suffering a groin injury against Walsall at the weekend, Jones added: “There’s nothing serious, he’s got a contraction in there now, so his strength is back in there, so that’s good.

“We’ve got to take it day by day and we’ll do our checks and our scans after certain days to make sure he’s not having any setbacks in any way, then we’ll go from there.”