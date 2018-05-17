Stech determined to win his place back in League One

Hatters keeper Marek Stech is determined to win his place back in the side when Luton start their League One campaign next term.

The popular Czech shot stopper began all of Town’s opening 38 games in the league this season, before losing his place to James Shea after his wife gave birth to their second child.

I’m just going to get back in pre-season, be strong and hopefully start in goal. Marek Stech

Shea then went on to play the remaining eight matches for Town as they sealed promotion, but a driven Stech said: “I had the baby situation and Sheasy came in and he’s done really well for the last seven, eight games, so I have to respect the gaffer’s decision.

“It’s good that we have that decent competition, but I came here to play every single game, so I’m going to do everything that I can in pre-season to be number one and to play every game in League One.

“Yes it has been frustrating and has been disappointing for me, as I played 42 games, but that sometimes happens.

“I’m just going to get back in pre-season, be strong and hopefully start in goal.”

Stech allowed himself to look back proudly on the team’s achievements this campaign though, as he continued: “It’s been an incredible season, what we achieved as a football club.

“When I spoke to the gaffer in the summer, before I signed, he told me about the project he wants to achieve, and this football club want to achieve and we did that this season. So we are in League One, which is an incredible achievement.”

Stech was an integral part of that too, as he kept 17 clean sheets from the matches he played and was also named in the PFA League Two Team of the Season as well.

On his own performance, he said: “For the first season I joined the club, I played 42 games and I’m really happy for every minute I played.

“Most of the season I’ve been part of it, so thanks to all the players as well as we did it all together, it’s been a really good achievement.

“I had a target before the season too. I wanted on my own to have 15 clean sheets, which I achieved, if you include the cups.

“Listen I’m there to keep the ball out of the net, but it’s not only my job it’s also the defenders, so every single one of the guys who’s on the pitch played a massive part.

“I’m the last man, so I sometimes have to make the crucial saves, which has been working out this season.

“If we can do that next year, then we will be guaranteed to get promoted.”

On his PFA honour, Stech, who attended the end of season bash at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, said: “I was absolutely delighted, that was one of my achievements that I wanted to do this season.

“First was get promotion, then 15 clean sheets and I always said that if I got in the team of the year that would be the cherry on the cake which it happened.

“So I’m really glad and that can just push me and get me motivated for next season.”

Stech is one of a number of Luton’s squad who have League One experience, having played in the division for Yeovil earlier in his career.

When asked how he feels Town can do at the next level, he added: “It’s going to be very interesting what’s going to happen next year.

“If we strengthen the squad, then we’re just going to have to push on, do the same we did this season and try to go for the play-offs as well.

“I think we’ll do really well to be honest, I think if we were in League One this season, we’d definitely, 100 per cent, make the play-offs.

“So if we’re going to strengthen the squad, two or three, we’ll see how many players the gaffer wants to bring in, but we probably only need two, three to strengthen the squad and I think we’re going to do really well.”

, especially with the group of players we’ve already got and we push each other in training every day and i think we’ve been outstanding alls eason.”