Stech reacting well after losing his Hatters place

Town keeper Marek Stech has responded well to being left out of the team in recent weeks according to boss Nathan Jones.

The popular Czech stopper missed the 2-0 win over Barnet last month after his wife gave birth to their second child, with James Shea coming in and remaining between the posts ever since, conceding just three goals, with two shut outs in a run of four wins from five.

On how Stech, who has made 42 appearances this term and was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Season on Wednesday, has taken his time on the bench, Jones said: “Very well. We did say at the beginning that we were going to start with Marek as we brought him in and then we signed Shea to challenge and to push him all the way as a fellow number one, not a number two.

“Marek’s done so well that Shea’s had to bide his time and he really has. He played in the Checkatrade games, done fantastically well, because we didn’t lose many in the Checkatrade, so his win ratio’s very good, we’ve been really happy with him.

“Now, Marek had a dip and then obviously having the baby, Sheasy came in and kept a clean sheet. We've only lost one in five since he’s come in, we’ve had four wins and one defeat, away, so I think it would be a little bit wrong for me to bring Marek back.

“Because we asked for that competition and if you compete, are doing well, you stay in, so I think it would go against the grain if I did that.”

Shea is expected to keep his place in the side for a sixth match when Luton head to Carlisle United this weekend, in the knowledge that any kind of victory will see them promoted.

Jones has the luxury of an almost clean bill of health to choose from as they travelled up last night, saying: “We’ve got pretty much a full squad to choose from.

“Scott Cuthbert’s back in training, Lawson D’Ath’s the only one that’s not really going to be ready, so apart from that a full squad.

“We prepare very well. Yeovil the other day, we went on Thursday evening, so we trained down there.

“We’ll do the same as well, so the club allow us to prepare very well, and we’re very grateful to that.”