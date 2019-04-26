Stech: Town were ‘outstanding’ in front of the Sky TV cameras

Luton’s 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley on Saturday was described as an ‘outstanding performance’ by recalled keeper Marek Stech.

On a terrible pitch, the Hatters put their opponents to the sword, after home stopper Dimitar Evtimov was dismissed midway through the first half.

They went on to rack up 15 shots on target in the 90 minutes as Luton were only kept out by replacement custodian Jonny Maxted, who made a string of excellent saves.

Stech said: “It was absolutely unbelievable, an outstanding performance from the boys.

“We didn’t want anything else, we came here to win and that’s what we did.

“We were travelling and watching the results, we were like ‘oh my god’, Portsmouth scoring in the last minute, handball, offside, but now we’ve proved everything wrong.

“We’ve turned up on Sky, and we’ve done an amazing job and what a performance from the boys, incredible.”

Town also banished their recent poor record of playing in front of the Sky cameras, as it was a hoodoo that Stech wasn’t overly concerned with.

He continued: “You just have to switch off, I don’t worry about it.

“I just concentrate on my game and what I can do and help the boys through the game.

“The cameras are there, but the cameras are there every week, so that doesn’t really bother me.

“All the games we’ve played on it (Sky), its been draws and we haven’t been doing well, but we showed up and won the game perfectly well.”

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu admitted he had some slight concerns when Town just had the one goal lead, but remained confident they would get the chances to double their advantage.

He said: “At 1-0, you always think they might nick one.

“Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua) had an opportunity, he missed, but managing the game, even though they’re down to 10 men, anything can happen.

“A little mistake here and there, a stray pass, so it’s all about keeping our heads focused.

“Keep on moving in the game, keep passing it like we do and it was a good performance.

“They’re going to try and slow the game down, get free kicks, get corners, and we’ve just got to manage the game well. Thankfully we did that.

“We kept the clean sheet and that’s what we wanted from this game and that’s what we achieved.”