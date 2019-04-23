Stech would love to keep his place in goal for Luton

Hatters keeper Marek Stech would love to be given another opportunity between the posts when AFC Wimbledon visit Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 29-year-old replaced James Shea for the 3-0 win at Accrington on Saturday, with Shea ruled out by illness.

However, he is likely to have recovered in time for tonight’s match, but Stech, who kept a clean sheet at Stanley, wants to run out in front of the home faithful for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Sunderland back on August 11.

He said: “I would love to, but I’ll just wait and say what Mick (Harford) will do.

“I just hope Sheasy will be all right and all three of us (Harry Isted), at the end of the day it’s competition.

“It’s benefits for all of us, not just for the keepers, but for the staff and for the players.

“So whoever plays and whoever comes on and performs well, that’s all that matters.”

With Barnsley and Portsmouth both winning yesterday, Town’s lead at the top is down to two points once more, with Pompey four behind in third spot.

In the way of Luton extending their advantage is an AFC Wimbledon side who need the win themselves in their bid to avoid relegation to League Two.

Stech added: “We have to recover well and get ready for the game.

“There’s still lots of tough games to go, Sunderland, Portsmouth, they play against each other, so we’ve been looking at the results, but we go again on Tuesday and we have to do the same.

“Everyone is buzzing around the place, everyone is together, staff, players, all the people around us.

“We just have to recover well, do the basics, go on Tuesday and smash it.”