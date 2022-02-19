Steer makes his debut as Luton make four changes for Baggies clash
Jerome, Osho and Muskwe all come in following Blues defeat
Luton boss Nathan Jones has made four changes to the side who lost 3-0 at Birmingham City last weekend for this afternoon's home match with West Bromwich Albion, on-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer handed his league debut, James Shea dropping to the bench.
Gabe Osho, Admiral Muskwe and Cameron Jerome have all come in too, Henri Lansbury and Harry Cornick dropping to the bench, with Reece Burke missing out entirely.
Hatters: Jed Steer, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith (C), , Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Admiral Muskwe, Cameron Jerome, Elijah Adebayo.
Subs: James Shea, Dan Potts, Harry Cornick, Peter Kioso, Henri Lansbury, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton.
Baggies: Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Conor Townsend, Kyle Barley ©, Semi Ajayi, Jayson Molumby, Andy Carroll, Matt Clarke, Karlan Grant, Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt.
Subs: Dara O'Shea, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Cedric Kipre, David Button, Rayhaam Tulloch, Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Referee: Gavin Ward.