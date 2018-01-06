Stelling tips Luton to triumph at Newcastle

Luton Town have been tipped to cause an FA Cup upset at St James’ Park this afternoon by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

Speaking on his predictions for the broadcaster's Super Six , he said: “If you’re looking for a cup upset, it could be at St James’ Park where Premier League Newcastle take on League Two Luton.

“There’s a huge gap between the two sides, 56 places. Newcastle fans are desperate for some silverware, but Rafa Benitez will prioritise survival in the Premier League, no question in my mind.

“Luton score lorry loads of goals, Danny Hylton in particular had a fantastic season, 16 goals this season, on the back of the 27 goals he got last season, he's a real lower league talent.

"I'm going to go for an away win, a real upset, a coupon buster if you like, Newcastle one, Luton two."