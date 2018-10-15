Stendel felt Tykes were the better team during Luton victory

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel felt his side showed they were the better team during their 3-2 win over Luton at the weekend.

The Tykes impressed throughout the game, Brad Potts, Cameron McGeehan and Mamadou Thiam all scoring, as they climbed to third in the table.

James Collins replied twice for the visitors, and also had another goal disallowed, but speaking to the Tykes official website, Stendel said: “We were the better team and once again we created a lot of chances.

“We were very, very good in possession, and took chances.

“I said to the players before that after a very good performance in the last game, it’s very important that we also show the same in this match.

“Because of last weekend (4-0 win at Peterborough), it’s a home game, it’s a Sky game, the supporters they probably think it will be easy and another win, but it’s not like that.

“It is nice to have good things said about what we are trying to do, but we have to concentrate and have the right attitude at all times.

“Luton are a very good team, in good form and it wasn’t easy at all.

“I’m really happy that we won.”