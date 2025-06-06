'Strategic restructuring' for Luton's recruitment department as Tracy rejoins Town from Lincoln

Club legend Mick Harford to take on a new role at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have announced what they have labelled a ‘strategic restructuring’ of the club’s recruitment department with former head of academy operations Marc Tracy returning to the club as chief scout.

After previous head scout Phil Chapple left Kenilworth Road recently to reunite with ex-Hatters boss Nathan Jones at Charlton Athletic, duo Yousuf Sajjad and Jay Socik will now take head up the recruitment department, while club legend Mick Harford has stepped into a new dual club ambassadorial and senior scouting role.

Socik joined the club back in February 2021 as head of recruitment analysis, while Sajjad came on board just under a year ago, as player recruitment manager, having worked as lead recruitment analyst at Chelsea, head of emerging talent at Arsenal, plus spending 18 months as technical director in the Netherlands with Eerste Divisie club Den Bosch.

Mick Harford has taken on yet another new role with the Hatters - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tracy is now in his second spell at Kenilworth Road, having worked for both Cambridge United and then Lincoln City as chief scout since leaving Bedfordshire, as a club statement said: “We are pleased to confirm a strategic restructuring of the club’s recruitment department ahead of the new season. As part of these changes, we have realigned key roles and introduced new responsibilities within the team. These changes are designed to strengthen the club’s data informed approach to identifying talent that aligns with our playing philosophy, long-term goals, and club culture.

“The department will be headed up Yousuf Sajjad, Player Recruitment Manager and Jay Socik, Head of Recruitment Analysis. The pair will be supported by newly appointed Chief Scout Marc Tracy. Marc returns for a second spell having previously been head of academy operations for a six-month spell back in our non-league days.

“He went on to join Cambridge in 2015, spending three years heading up the U’s recruitment team, and then Lincoln, where he became chief scout in 2018. In his time at Sincil Bank, Marc helped identify the talent that saw the Imps win promotion as League Two champions in his first season before consolidating their position in League One in the subsequent six seasons. Marc will join Alexander Wilkinson, Club Scout and be supported by the club’s now extended scouting network that has been strengthened, reviewed and refreshed ahead of the season.”

On yet another new role for Harford, who has now been a player, manager, interim manager, assistant boss and a member of the coaching staff, the statement continued: “As part of the restructuring, and after nine-and-a-half years of sterling service as Chief Recruitment Officer, Mick Harford will take a small step back from his position to take on a dual club ambassadorial and senior scouting role. Our legendary former player, manager and coach will remain involved with the recruitment team, continuing to scout for the Luton players of the future and act as an adviser to the key management team.”

Chief executive Gary Sweet added: “We’re excited to announce this new development in our recruitment structure and believe we have a team that combines intricate knowledge with a sharp eye for emerging talent. Yousuf, Jay, Marc and Mick all bring their unique skill sets to the table, and together they will help us identify the kind of players who fit not just our footballing philosophy but also our values as a club. Both Jay and Yousuf have demonstrated their value over recent months, as they have spearheaded our recruitment since January, and they deserve the opportunity to lead in our squad restructure.

“We’re delighted to welcome Marc back to Kenilworth Road. Not only is he a very well-respected scout with an extensive knowledge, he’s also Luton, he understands our culture and, importantly, knows the type of player who will fit in and be a success. Finally, while Mick’s stepping back slightly from his day-to-day role, his continued involvement ensures we retain everything that is quintessentially Mick – drawing on his vast experience of what makes a player as well as his love and dedication to Luton Town.”