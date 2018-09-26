Striker Collins backed to end his goal drought

Hatters defender Sonny Bradley believes it’s only a matter of time before striker James Collins hits top gear this season.

The 27-year-old is having a hard time of it in front of goal so far in League One, not scoring in his opening nine games of the campaign.

That’s his job and he’ll get there, he just needs one and he’ll end up with 20 this season no doubt. HSonny Bradley

It means he is currently going through his longest drought in English football, a run of 14 matches now, since he last netted in the 2-1 win over Mansfield back in April.

However, Bradley backed the former Shrewsbury and Crawley forward to come good, saying: “All strikers go through it, it happens to the top strikers.

“You go on a little run when you’re not scoring, it’s not quite falling for you, as he’s had a few chances and not quite put it away, but he’s proven throughout his career that he scores goals.

“That’s his job and he’ll get there, he just needs one and he’ll end up with 20 this season no doubt.”

Team-mate Glen Rea added: “He’s doing well, he’s working hard like everyone.

“I think we’ve all had chances and it’s just going to click, I know it, I can just sense it, it’s going to click.

“If the keeper wasn’t as good as he was last week and he wasn’t as good as he was today, I think in the previous couple of weeks we’d have scored more goals.

“It’s nice that we’re keeping clean sheets now, that gives the forwards a chance.

“If we keep clean sheets then we’re definitely going to draw the game, so it gives the forwards a chance to get the goals.”