Striker Lee wants to hit top form for Hatters

Hatters striker Elliot Lee is targeting an extended run in the side for Town’s final four games of the season.

The 23-year-old has been in and out of the team this term, as although he’s made 34 appearances, only 17 have come from the start, his longest spell being five games in a row before Christmas.

I’d like to think I’m a player that once he gets a run of games, he gets his sharpness and that’s when I’m at the top of my form. Elliot Lee

Lee has won his place back for the last two games though, scoring in the 3-0 win at Yeovil on Saturday though, as when asked about his season to date, he said: “On the whole it’s gone really well for me.

“I have been in and out of the team, it’s not easy being put in and then taken out and not getting a run of games.

“I’d like to think I’m a player that once he gets a run of games, he gets his sharpness and that’s when I’m at the top of my form.

“But I’m in the team now, I’m playing well, I’d like to think my goal return is very good and from an individual point of view, I’m very happy with it.”

Lee’s strike on Saturday was his 11th of the campaign, taking his tally to eight when beginning a game, at a rate of just over one in two.

He continued: “I think my goal ratio to games is very good, so that’s all I can do.

“You put me out there, I want to score goals, so that’s what I want to give for the team.”

The ex-West Ham frontman is having to play a slightly deeper role recently, at the point of the diamond just behind deadly duo Danny Hylton and James Collins.

On his position, he said: “I quite enjoy it, you get on the ball a fair bit more than as a striker, but you just don’t get as many changes.

“I’m happy to play off Collo and Hylts, I’m happy to play anywhere in the team as long as I’m in the team.

“I’d like to think if I’m in the team I will score goals no matter where I play and I’ve done that.”

With Collins and Hylton both reaching the 20-goal mark this season, then Lee knows it’s a battle to break in ahead of them, but insists they can all play together.

He continued: “It’s credit to the gaffer getting all three of us in the same team and it’s proving to pay off.

“If you get all three of us in, there’s 50-odd goals in there this season, not many defences can handle that.”