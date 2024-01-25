Striker Morris won’t ever let his head drop as he aims to make an impact for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton striker Carlton Morris has vowed he will never let his head drop despite a sustained spell on the bench for the Hatters in recent weeks.

​The 28-year-old was one of the mainstays of the Town XI that won promotion to the top flight last term, scoring 20 goals in 41 starts, going on to begin the opening 14 games of the top flight campaign as well, finding the net on three occasions. However, with Luton opting to go with just one upfront ever since the 1-0 defeat at Fulham, Morris lost his place to Elijah Adebayo for the 4-3 defeat against Arsenal in December and has had to bide his time ever since. The forward has still been effective in that time though, setting up both own goals as Luton won 3-2 at Sheffield United on Boxing Day, then netting a controversial stoppage time equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Burnley recently, taking his tally to four and ending a personal drought spanning over three and a half months.

Asked about being used as a game-changer for the Hatters, Morris said: “That’s my role at the moment and I’m fine with any role I have, like everyone does at the club. No-one’s heads drop when they come out of the team, but if I’m a sub, my job is to come on and make an impact in games and luckily I’ve been fortunate enough to do that in a few.”

Town striker Carlton Morris applauds the Luton fans at Burnley - pic: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Boss Rob Edwards knows it will be hard for the former Norwich youngster to have seen his game time reduced in recent weeks, but was eager to highlight his significance even when not starting, saying: “It’s (Burnley goal) brilliant for Carlton. He came on at Sheff U when we were 2-1 down, helped us with two assists to win 3-2, so I think he’s been outstanding.

"I love Carlton, he's a brilliant man first and foremost. He’s been so important, he is so important for us, it will be hard for him not to start some of the games recently, but Eli’s done great. Whenever he’s come on he’s affected the games really well and I trust him with my life, I really do, to give us absolutely everything, as he does that every day.”

The striker started both FA Cup matches against Bolton Wanderers earlier this month, showing his creative side once more when setting up Chiedozie Ogbene’s winner in the 2-1 replay victory at the Toughsheet Stadium ahead of the club’s warm weather training camp in Dubai. Edwards said: “Carlton has provided, whether it’s goals or assists, his involvements are very, very good for us. He gives us not just a goal threat, his work-rate, his all-round play, so it was very pleasing.”

