Striker role feels right for in-form Elliot

Town’s Elliot Lee is relishing his chance to play in his preferred role as a striker after getting the chance in recent games.

The forward had started the season at the tip of the diamond, although moved alongside Danny Hylton for the 2-0 win over Southend on Tuesday night, scoring within 90 seconds.

He was at it again on Saturday in the 3-2 triumph against Shrewsbury and on opening his account, he said: “On a personal note as a striker, it’s great to get off the mark.

“I felt the first four games on an individual level I’ve been playing well, feeling fit and all that was missing was the goal.

“It’s always great for one to land to you like that. I think I’ve got a habit, the ball always does just come to me in the box, but the most important thing was three points.

“The gaffer knows I’m a striker, but I can play very well in the 10, can play from the left too.

“As long as I’m in the team, I’ll give 100 per cent, I’ll try to score goals, try to create goals, and work my socks off for the team.

“I’m a striker, all I want to do is score goals and create goals, so I don’t care where I’m playing, as long as I’m on the pitch.”

Lee should have got the chance to increase his tally goal when Hatters won a late penalty, only for James Collins to take and miss the spotkick. He added: “The gaffer said it should have been me which I thought was the case, but it’s not the end of the world, the three points are the main thing.”

“I think that was the case, I didn’t know and three points is the main thing.”

On why he made the change to put Lee upfront, boss Nathan Jones added: “I just felt that we needed a little bit more cutting edge.

“James’s performance have been very, very good, he’s been working so hard, leading the line, but we’ve just not been as fluent.

“He’s been unlucky, but I felt we just needed to change things up rather than persevere, persevere and it was the right time to do it.”