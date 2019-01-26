Striker targets top spot for Luton

Luton striker James Collins is hoping that next Tuesday’s encounter against Portsmouth at Kenilworth Road is a first versus second clash, with Luton at the summit.

The visitors, who have been at the top since overtaking Peterborough on September 30, are in FA Cup action this afternoon, facing QPR at Fratton Park.

They could well be toppled by the Hatters if they can get any kind of result at Southend United today, with Town just a point behind, but having a far superior goal difference.

Collins, whose Town side cemented their second spot in the table by beating Posh on Saturday while Pompey were losing at Oxford and Sunderland drew with Scunthorpe, said: “We knew we needed to take care of business here and whatever happens elsewhere will happen.

“The group in the changing room when the results came in, obviously we were delighted, but there’s still a long way to go.

“We’ve got a tough place to go next week and then got Portsmouth here under the lights.

"So hopefully it will be first v second and we’ll go toe-to-toe and see who’s the better side.”

New Town signing George Moncur knows it will be a difficult challenge, adding: “Southend’s a hard place to go, I played there a few times for Colchester.

"Portsmouth obviously are top, so they’re both tough games, but I’m sure we can get the points we need.”