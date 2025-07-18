Strikers targeted by Bloomfield but Luton boss keeps quiet over Al-Hamadi rumours

Town boss will add to his forward options if possible

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield wasn’t given anything away when discussing a potential bid for Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi although the Town chief confirmed he is still looking to bolster his strikeforce ahead of the upcoming League One campaign.

The 23-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 48 games when playing for Luton’s opening evening opponents AFC Wimbledon in the division below for 12 months between January 2023-2024, was then snapped up by the Tractor Boys in the transfer window, featuring 11 times in the Premier League last term. A loan spell at Stoke City for the final six months of the season didn’t really work out as he would have wanted, finding the net just twice in 15 outings, as he returned to Portman Road, with Town having been relegated out of the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to TWTD (Those Were The Days) revealing this week Luton were looking to make him the Iraq international their marquee signing of the summer and asked whether that was the case, Bloomfield said: “As always I will never talk about someone else’s players as it’s just not right. We’re still looking to add to the group and if the right opportunities arise at the right price then we’ll look to do so. I’ve disagreed before when other clubs have spoken about our players and I’d never do it out of respect to other clubs, but we’re still looking to do some more business.”

Luton have been linked with Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi - pic: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Hatters have made one forward addition so far, with the experienced Nahki Wells coming in on a free transfer following his departure from second tier Bristol City recently. With Carlton Morris leaving, injuries to Jacob Brown and Elijah Adebayo keeping the pair out for the foreseeable future, it means that Town only have Cauley Woodrow and Lasse Nordas in the striking positions, along with untested youngsters Oli Lynch and Taylan Harris.

Asked if it was an area he was looking to strengthen, and if they had managed to get all the targets they were after, Town reportedly seeing a £600,000 bid for Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris rejected, the boss added: “We’re very respectful of the group we’ve got. With the forwards I think we’ve some really good attacking options. If the right option becomes available to us and we can take it then we will do so if we feel like we’re going to get stronger, but I think that’s for all over the pitch. Defensively we are strong, in midfield we’ve got some very, very good options.

"If the right option comes up higher up the pitch then we’ll grab it, but we’re also really happy with some of the options we’ve got there already. As with any window you grab some that you really believe in and you miss out on some that for whatever reason wasn’t quite right, whether that be on the playing side, the club side or financially. In terms of acquiring the players we were looking to acquire, we wanted some pace and we’ve acquired some pace. We wanted some leadership, we’ve done that. It’s never a perfect window but we’ve been pleased with what we’ve done so far.”