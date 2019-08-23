Suits you sir! Butterfield relishing summer move to Luton

Midfielder Jacob Butterfield believes his move to Kenilworth Road in the summer has suited all parties.

The 29-year-old joined Luton on a free transfer after leaving Derby County towards the end of pre-season, but has already slotted in effectively at the base of Town’s midfield.

He has started the last three games and looks like he could well be a vital cog for the Hatters, with his ability to break up play and pick a pass too.

Butterfield, who was named as the star man by supporters during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, said: “To get that man of the match just gives me confidence going forward.

“I really like the way this team plays, I feel like it suits me and I feel like I suit the team, so I’m really positive about that.

“It just gives me a good opportunity to play football in a team that suits me now, and I suit the team, so I feel good about that.”

That hadn’t been the case for Butterfield over the past few seasons, as he endured a tough loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday during 2017-18 and then spent last term at Bradford City, the Bantams relegated to League Two.

He continued: “I’ve had a disappointing couple of seasons, that’s football, it doesn’t always go your way.

“You have tough times, have to learn lessons.

“It doesn’t mean you’re any less of a player than you have been recently, it’s just different managers have different opinions on different players, in and out of form.

“You have to learn from these situations and grow and I think I’ve learned an awful lot in these last 18 months.

“I’m more mature as a person and as a player and hopefully I can contribute a lot this season.

“I’m really positive about the team this season too.

“I think we can do well, I think we can win a lot of football matches.

“We’ve showed more than enough in the first three games to say that we can do that, so positive going forward.”

Butterfield has also been impressed by the preparation gone into each match by Luton chief Graeme Jones, who is in his first stint as a manager.

He said: “We work a lot in training, preparing for each match is different scenarios.

“We’re coming up against different opposition, different formations and the manager makes it clear what he wants, how we can be successful in the game and what every person’s role is going to be.”