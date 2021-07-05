Summer signing Campbell pleased with his first 45 minutes for the Hatters during Hitchin win

Allan Campbell goes close for the Hatters during Saturday's 7-0 win over Hitchin

Summer signing Allan Campbell was happy to showcase just why Town manager Nathan Jones had been so eager to bring him to the club during his first outing in a Luton shirt at the weekend.

The 23-year-old was a player that the Hatters chief had been tracking for a lengthy amount of time, finally getting his man after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Scottish Premier League side Motherwell for his services last month

Although just a friendly against non-league opposition, Campbell's desire and ability to press and win the ball back was immediately apparent, as he had a big hand in Jordan Clark’s opening two goals, first crossing for his tea-mate to head home and then pinching the ball back to set up the second.

Campbell went close himself twice too, breaking into the box to text Canaries keeper Charlie Horlock as on his display, the former Scottish U21 international said: “I like to try and get after people and win the ball back for the team.

“The manager pointed to that at the start of the game, he didn’t want to give them too much time on the ball, wanted to press them high, force them into mistakes and fortunately we did that and got some joy from it.

“It was my first start for Luton, so I just wanted to do the basics well and try to do my best for the team, I thought I did all right, so I’m glad it went well.

“I’m box-to-box, tenacious, try to get goals and assists, get stuck in and give the fans something to cheer about."

After Clark added another two to his own tally to make it 4-0 at half time, Jones made 10 changes for the second period, which saw James Bree, Elliot Lee and another new addition, Carlos Mendes Gomes, all find the net to complete a comfortable 7-0 triumph.

On the work-out, Campbell continued: “It was good, the main thing was to come and try and get the work in.

"It’s pre-season, so the gaffer told us before the game, just go and make the most of it, try and get the fitness in the legs.

“Everybody was going to play 45 minutes so it was just a matter of making sure you get the most out of it.

"I think the boys did that, we got minutes in our legs, a good few goals, something for the fans to cheer about, so all in all a good day.

“It’s always going to be tough, the boys are playing against Hitchin, they’re going to come out and try to prove a point.

"The main thing is just try and stick to the basics, do everything well and your quality will show.

"I think that proved in the last part of the first half, we got the goals, the game settled down and we got the win.

“The boys second half had a job to do as well, go out and get minutes in their legs, perform well and they did that.

"They got some more goals, the fans are happy, we’re happy, so that's good.”

Campbell was pleased to see Clark bag four goals in just 15 minutes which gave the Luton supporters who made up the majority of the 1,250 in attendance something to cheer about in what was for many, their first game back since February 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

He added: “It’s brilliant for him, he gets judged on goals and assists, so it was great for him to get on the scoresheet.

"To score four in the first half is brilliant, so I'm glad for him, hopefully he can kick on and have a good season.