Summer signing Fanne handed instant Luton debut at Loftus Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship: QPR v Luton Town

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer signing Lamine Fanne has been handed an immediate start for the Hatters in tonight's Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers.

The 20-year-old, who joined the club from Swedish side AIK back in August, only to then return to his parent club for the rest of the campaign, is one of three changes made by Rob Edwards as Town look to end their nine-game losing run on the road. He is joined by Liam Walsh, the midfielder coming straight back into the XI after serving his four match ban for a second red card in five outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba has also rewarded for his impressive showing in the 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on New Year’s Day with a place in the team, as striker Elijah Adebayo drops to the bench along with midfield duo Jordan Clark and Tom Krauß, Joe Taylor and Victor Moses both missing out on the squad entirely, while there was no place for Alfie Doughty either, despite manager Rob Edwards hinting he could be involved.

Lamine Fanne is starting for the Hatters this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

R's: Paul Nardi, Jimmy Dunne, Sam Field ©, Ilias Chair, Paul Smyth, Michael Frey, Morgan Fox, Harrison Ashby, Kieran Morgan, Kenneth Paal, Jonathan Varane. Subs: Joe Walsh, Jack Colback, Jake Clarke-Salter, Koki Saito, Ronnie Edwards, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Nicolas Madsen, Rayan Kolli, Alfie Lloyd.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Tahith Chong, Zack Nelson, Liam Walsh, Marvelous Nakamba, Lamine Fanne, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Cauley Woodrow, Tom Krauß, Mads Andersen, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Daiki Hashioka, Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark. Referee: Andy Davies.