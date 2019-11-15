Summer signing honoured to be named Luton captain at Reading

Luton defender Martin Cranie admitted it was a huge honour to captain the club at the weekend, despite his side suffering a convincing 3-0 defeat at Reading.

The 33-year-old was given the armband with Sonny Bradley dropped and Alan Sheehan on the bench, as he led Town out for the first time for the contest at the Madejski Stadium.

Speaking afterwards, Cranie said: "Of course, it’s always nice to get the captain’s armband.

"It shows what the manager thinks of you and although disappointing not to get a positive result on the first time I’ve worn it, it is always nice to get it.

“I’ve done it a few times at different clubs, Coventry, Barnsley for a little bit, a few times at Huddersfield.

"But Sonny is the captain, Sheez is the club captain, Sonny wasn’t available, so I had to step in.”