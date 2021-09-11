Summer signing Mendes Gomes backed to take his opportunity by Hatters boss

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes

Summer signing Carlos Mendes Gomes has been backed by manager Nathan Jones to make the most of his opportunity in the Championship when it arises.

The Hatters signed the 23-year-old from League Two Morecambe in the summer for a substantial undisclosed fee, but he has made two just appearances so far, only one coming in the league, and that as a sub for the final eight minutes of the opening day win over Peterborough.

Jones has used the likes of Fred Onyedinma, Admiral Muskwe and Harry Cornick ahead of the Spaniard, who looked a real threat during pre-season, with some superb goals and exciting approach play.

However, the Town boss is convinced he will start showing that kind of form in the second tier soon, saying: “He’ll play, it’s a huge jump from League Two to the Championship.

“It’s not just technical things because he can handle it technically, but it’s a physical jump.

“He did fantastically well at Morecambe and Derek (Adams) did brilliantly with him.

“He’s only had one season in league football, really, so it’s important we manage him, release him at the right time, into the fold to play games, and once he does I don’t envisage he’ll look back.

“We’re really happy with him and the thing we have is a lot of athletic prowess in that area, in terms of Fred, Admiral and him.

“They’re probably slightly ahead of him physically but, technically, he’s everything we wanted.