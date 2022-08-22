Summer signing Morris overjoyed to net his first Luton goal and secure Town's opening win of the season

Carlton Morris fires home his first goal for the Hatters at Swansea on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Summer signing Carlton Morris was ecstatic to get off the mark for the Hatters in such a crucial manner when sealing a first win of the season, as Town triumphed 2-0 at Swansea City on Saturday.

With the visitors leading 1-0, the forward was introduced from the bench with half an hour to go for his sixth outing since arriving from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, as part of a triple substitution with Cameron Jerome and Gabe Osho, in an attempt to halt the home side’s promising start to the second period.

He didn’t have to wait long to be involved either, drilling one attempt that was saved by Andy Fisher, before being picked out by a good turn and pass from strike partner Jerome.

The former Norwich youngster was quick to show just why boss Nathan Jones splashed out to bring him in from Oakwell during the window, beating Swans defender Ben Cabango with ease to set up a shooting chance on his left foot, that he scorched beyond Fisher and into the bottom corner.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It’s like everything in one, which is a good thing.

"It’s a huge thing getting the three points, we’ve had good performances previously this season but haven’t got the points, it’s just nice for it to all come together today.

“I’m buzzing to be off the mark.

“It’s a good feeling for the team, but the most important thing is that we got three points and it was a goal in a good time in the game to put them to bed.”

Going through the strike in detail, Morris was eager to praise team-mate Jerome for his part in the move, continuing: “CJ has seen me in a good area and he’s got the quality to put it exactly where I wanted it, then it’s just in a one v one situation which I thrive off.

“I was fortunate enough to take him down the byline, on to the left foot and slot it in across the keeper.

“CJ put it in an area where I could go inside or outside, so I felt really confident and in a comfortable position where I could just work my feet, use a trick and make sure I work the keeper, which I did.”

With Elijah Adebayo and Admiral Muskwe initially tasked with putting in the hard yards against a Swansea side who bizarrely insisted on passing out from the back, keeper Fisher often picking out his centre half who was stationed on the six yard line, they did their bit in pressing the back-line, starving the attack of possession, which led to growing frustrations from the home fans.

It was Adebayo who won the corner that saw midfielder Allan Campbell capitalise on a weak Fisher punch to drive the ball underneath his and put Town ahead on 14 minutes with his first of the season.

With the strike duo tiring as the game wore on, it allowed Morris and co to come on and continue the job, which they did in devastating fashion, as he said: “They had good amount of possession, but it was where we wanted them to have the ball.

"I felt we were in control in the first half, had an opportunity, a great finish from Allan Campbell, took our chance and then went on from there.

"We defended really well, controlled their possession game really well I think.”

“They (Adebayo and Muskwe) ran them ragged for the whole game that put us in a good opportunity to go and take advantage off the bench.

“That’s what the gaffer asked from his game-changers, to come off the bench and affect the game in a positive manner and thankfully me and CJ were fortunate enough to do that.

“I thought CJ was excellent when he came on, made a real impact on the game.”

Boss Jones was also happy to see one his main acquisitions over the summer get off the mark in a Town shirt, adding: “It’s very important, but he’s been good, he’s been good and gathering momentum, gathering pace about what we do.