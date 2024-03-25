Summer signing 'not far' away from returning for the Hatters after missing Luton's last 10 games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton defender Mads Andersen has declared he is ‘not far’ away from being fit enough to feature for the Hatters after finally recovering from the calf injury that has blighted his second half of the season at Kenilworth Road.

The summer signing has had a tough first year in Bedfordshire after joining from Barnsley last summer, making just 10 appearances in total, missing seven Premier League matches due to a hamstring problem picked up during the 1-0 defeat to Spurs in October, his last start for Town. Coming back and playing twice over the Christmas period in wins over Newcastle United and Sheffield United, Andersen then suffered an issue with his calf that has seen him sit out the club’s last 10 top flight outings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to his home country of Denmark last month to step up his rehabilitation process, the former Danish U19 international is now back at the Brache once more and might able to ease Luton’s defensive crisis by playing a part in the Hatters’ run-in, as writing on Instagram, he said: “After several weeks of training indoors to prepare my calf for returning to the pitch, experiencing my first session back is exhilarating. It energizes me, knowing that I’m not far from fully rejoining the team.”

Mads Andersen receives treatment against Spurs in October - pic: Liam Smith