Summer signing 'not far' away from returning for the Hatters after missing Luton's last 10 games
Luton defender Mads Andersen has declared he is ‘not far’ away from being fit enough to feature for the Hatters after finally recovering from the calf injury that has blighted his second half of the season at Kenilworth Road.
The summer signing has had a tough first year in Bedfordshire after joining from Barnsley last summer, making just 10 appearances in total, missing seven Premier League matches due to a hamstring problem picked up during the 1-0 defeat to Spurs in October, his last start for Town. Coming back and playing twice over the Christmas period in wins over Newcastle United and Sheffield United, Andersen then suffered an issue with his calf that has seen him sit out the club’s last 10 top flight outings.
Returning to his home country of Denmark last month to step up his rehabilitation process, the former Danish U19 international is now back at the Brache once more and might able to ease Luton’s defensive crisis by playing a part in the Hatters’ run-in, as writing on Instagram, he said: “After several weeks of training indoors to prepare my calf for returning to the pitch, experiencing my first session back is exhilarating. It energizes me, knowing that I’m not far from fully rejoining the team.”
On what he has been doing to ensure he can play for the Hatters before the campaign ends, he added: “Step 5: Once I was pain free I started reintroducing football specific movements, some light jogging on the treadmil and pogo jumps. Step 6: Return to the pitch: When I gained enough strength and confidence in my calf muscle, I progressed to the pitch with some low intensity Ball work and running.”