Summer signing Odoffin wants to make himself an 'asset' for the Hatters

Midfielder is finally back and playing for Luton

Summer signing Hakeem Odoffin is hoping to prove he can be an ‘asset’ for the Hatters after finally making his debut during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at old club Northampton Town.

​The 27-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road back in July, but was instantly sidelined for an unspecified period of time after an MRI scan in his medical flagged an unexpected non-musculoskeletal issue. Despite prior knowledge of the problem, former manager Matt Bloomfield still agreed to go ahead with the deal, but he was sacked earlier this month, before the ex-Rotherham United defender was able to be named in a match-day squad.

However, Odoffin was finally selected as a substitute at Sixfields, coming on for the final five minutes, before during stoppage time, he made a superb goal-line clearance from Ethan Wheatley’s shot to ensure Town left with all three points. Asked how it has been when forced to take on a watching brief during his time at the club so far, especially having moved to Bedfordshire on the back of a campaign where he played over 50 times for the Millers, named Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the AESSEAL New York Stadium too, he said: “No-one’s more frustrated than I probably have been at times, but it’s moments like that to be introspective, to remember what’s important and to make sure that when I do come into the team, I come in with the right mindset, not with any sorts of regrets or lagging in anyway.

Hakeem Odoffin earns the plaudits from his team-mates after a superb goal-line clearance against Northampton - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"I want to make sure I’m in the best possible way and so do the medical team, they want to make sure I’m in the best possible place so that I’m coming in not just because they want me to come or how much I want to come in, but to make sure I can be an asset for the team. I feel like my personality, trying to be that, we’re training every day, and I’m with the boys every day, so I can still be a positive influence in that way.

"Games like this, days like this are when I’m able to do it on the football pitch and all the fans are able to see, so being able to see all the fans and clap the fans it really does make it all worth it. It was definitely a process having to come to terms with everything as you come into the team and you’re really excited to get started.

"It’s frustrating, but Murph (Danny Murphy) who was the head of medical when he was here, was fantastic with me. He made sure that I was at a place where I would be able to be the best version of myself when I do come in. As frustrated as I was, they took every precaution that was needed so I could come into the team and be that asset, as I would be doing myself and the team a disservice if I came back early and wasn’t at the level that I want to be. It’s water off a duck’s back now. I’m back and I’m ready to get going, so I’m just looking forwards. What’s happened has happened, I’m in a good place now and I hope to just keep getting better.”

Having played in a variety of roles for the Millers, Odoffin, who is a centre half or defensive midfielder by trade, then had another hour in Town’s 3-1 Vertu Trophy success over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday night, as he was moved to a right back role by boss Jack Wilshere to ensure he could build up his minutes. It’s a position the boss thinks he can cope with, but not one he expects the summer acquisition to make his own, saying: “First of all I don’t think he’s a right back, that’s for sure, but someone who can help, someone who can be a leader, be a voice on the pitch.

"You saw tonight that I think he can grow into that position. He understands it, how to defend there really well, we can help him a little bit in possession, where to pick up the ball, what position to be in, but playing players out of position, that can only help the team, benefit the team. I told him I don’t think he’s a right back, but he was going to play there and he was more than happy to do so. Another good character who will help us for sure.”

With Wilshere now at the helm and leading Town to back-to-back wins, then Odoffin feels there has been a clear change in the level of work that the players are being put through on the training ground, something he expects to come through on the pitch, especially with what he witnessed from his team-mates at the weekend.

He added: “The training intensity has been through the roof and I feel like you saw that today (Saturday). We just have to keep that standard, we have to have that bar there and we have to keep building, hold ourselves and each other accountable. We know what we can do and we know as well as we played, we could probably have scored more goals. I felt like we were on course to do that, but to get three points away from home, the way we did and in the manner we did, for all those travelling fans, I’m buzzing.”