Sunderland boss hits out at a 'poor' refereeing display during Luton draw

Sunderland boss Jack Ross felt Premier League referee Lee Probert had a ‘poor’ match during the 1-1 draw with Luton at the weekend.

The official, who has taken 10 top flight games so far this term, awarded the visitors a penalty on 68 minutes after Danny Hylton was fouled by Tom Flanagan in the process of shooting after James Collins' effort had hit the post.

He then dismissed Hylton after an aerial challenge with Jack Baldwin just moments later, before sending off home player Chris Maguire for a lunging tackle on Alan McCormack in stoppage time.

Speaking afterwards, an unimpressed Ross said: “I’ve had bad games as a player, loads of them.

"I’ve had them as a coach and as a manager, it happens.

"He had a poor game today and I think I’m allowed to say that, that’s my opinion and a lot of other peoples.

"Not just the big decisions either."

When asked about the incidents specifically, Town's penalty and both sides going down to 10 men, Ross added: “I don’t think either of them were a red card.

"I don’t think Danny Hylton’s was a red, if anything I thought the challenge that James Collins was later cautioned for was worse.

"I’m not saying he should have been sent off, I just thought Hylton should have been cautioned.

"Chris Maguire, the fourth official tells me he was sent off for a stamp, which he didn’t do.

"The penalty kick was debatable but there is a foul on Maguire in the build up that is a free-kick.

"I’ve not a discussion with the club but having watched it, I would expect to (appeal it).

"What I’ve seen and what the fourth official has told me, it doesn’t marry up.

"When you watch it you will see where I am coming from.”