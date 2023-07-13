Sunderland boss Mowbray could understand if prolific striker moves on with Luton reportedly showing an interest

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has conceded he would understand if forward Ross Stewart was to leave the club with reports from the north east that Luton are interested in the Scottish international.

The 26-year-old started his career with Ardeer Thistle and Kilwinning Rangers, before moving to Albion Rovers and then heading to St Mirren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A loan spell with Alloa Athletic followed, before he joined Ross County in August 2018, scoring 28 goals in 81 matches, then earning his move south to the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in action for the Black Cats last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stewart found the net 26 times in his first season as the Black Cats were promoted back to the Championship via the League One play-offs, but suffered badly with injury last term.

After nothing five in his opening seven outings, he picked up a thigh injury that kept him out for almost four months.

Returning in December, Stewart then bagged another six in eight matches, only to suffer a serious Achilles injury in the FA Cup against Fulham that saw him miss the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The striker is now out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with the Northern Echo reporting a new deal is still some way off, as Luton are rumoured to be showing an interest along with Championship side Stoke City too.

Speaking to the paper this week, boss Tony Mowbray said: "In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that.

"As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for over 20 years from leaving school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities.

"If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting.