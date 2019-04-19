Sunderland triumph as chasing pack move closer to Luton

Sunderland saw off Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at the Stadium of Light this evening to move back into third and close the gap on Luton to four points.

First half goals from Lewis Morgan and Charlie Wyke were enough for the Black Cats as they reclaimed third sport after Portsmouth had leapfrogged them earlier in the afternoon by beating Burton Albion 2-1.

With Luton not in action, the rest of the top four all picked up victories, although the Hatters can move further clear once more when they visit Accrington live on Sky tomorrow.

Remaining fixtures

Luton: Accrington (a); AFC Wimbledon (h); Burton Albion (a); Oxford United (h).

Barnsley: Plymouth (a); Blackpool (h); Bristol Rovers (a).

Sunderland: Peterborough (a); Portsmouth (h); Fleetwood (a); Southend (a).

Portsmouth: Coventry (h); Sunderland (a); Peterborough (h); Accrington (h).

Charlton: Scunthorpe (h); Gillingham (a); Rochdale (h).