Luton boss Rob Edward quipped that the lack of stoppage time played during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Kenilworth Road this evening was because it was the Red Devils who were winning.

With the visitors constantly time-wasting throughout the second half of the contest, and even in the first period too, Cameron international goalkeeper Andre Onana warned time and time again for delaying his goal kicks by referee David Coote, while four substitutions were made as well, then the feeling was that somewhere in the region of eight to 10 minutes would be added on at the end of the game, giving Luton, trailing 2-1, the chance to mount a grandstand finish.

However, despite having faced 12 minutes against Crystal Palace earlier in the season when they were winning, eight against Liverpool and six versus Arsenal, the latter becoming seven, as both title-chasing teams scored during that period, the Gunners snatching victory, a paltry four was raised on the board, leaving Town with little chance to really threaten an equaliser.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was regularly warned for time-wasting during his side's 2-1 win at Luton - pic: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images