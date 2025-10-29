'Surreal experience' for Evans as Town teen breaks Ricky Hill's near 50-year record

Defender becomes Luton’s youngest ever goalscorer

Luton Town teenager Fin Evans described it as a ‘surreal experience’ when taking his place in the record books by becoming the Hatters’ youngest ever goalscorer during their 3-1 Vertu Trophy fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s last night.

The centre half, aged 16 years and 271 days, was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI by manager Jack Wilshere, who had been impressed with him enough during training to not just include him in the squad, but name him in the first team for the contest. Having seen the hosts move 2-0 ahead in the first half thanks to Jerry Yates’ double, the Hatters had just seen their advantage halved when Nigel Atom tucked home for the Seagulls, to set up a potentially nervy final 15 minutes.

However, four minutes later, Luton won a free kick out on the right which was sent into the box and when keeper Steven Hall punched clear under pressure from Lasse Nordas, the ball was turned goalwards once more, falling kindly for the lurking Evans who pulled his left foot back and drove his attempt beyond the stopper and a defender on the line, watching it slam into the net, as he beat the record set by Hatters legend Ricky Hill almost 50 years ago when he scored against Bristol Rovers at the age of 17 years and 45 days on April 19, 1976.

Luton Town record-breaker Fin Evans - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Stunned by what he had just done, the defender ran off with his hands on his head trying to take it all in, before his team-mates were able to celebrate with him. Running back through the moment again afterwards, he said: “I didn’t think, it was just instinct, as a kid it’s just swing and hit the ball. I couldn’t believe the chance fell to me and when I scored, it was just the best feeling in the world. I see what now people say, that’s what dreams are made of, I just couldn’t believe my eyes, it was mental.

“I didn’t know where to go, I wanted to celebrate with the fans but instinct took over. I just went to the closest side, hands on my head and just couldn’t believe it. The boys came over and congratulated me, I didn’t realise what I’d done at the time, I just scored a goal and then it turns out it was a lot bigger than I imagined.

“Honestly it’s been a surreal experience, I can only thank the gaffer for having the faith in me and obviously the players for helping me throughout the whole thing. I don’t think I could have done that without them to be honest, so I can’t really take as much credit as I would like to, but it goes out to them. They were superb for me so thank you so much.”

On taking the accolade of being the club’s youngest ever player during a senior game in their 140-year history, a shell-shocked Evans continued: “My friend actually had a look at that and said, ‘it’s 17, so if you score today you’ll be the youngest.’ I was like, ‘I don’t believe that. I’ll be happy if I get a couple of minutes on the pitch,’ and then I scored and I was just hands on my head, I couldn’t believe it. It was a surreal feeling, I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight to be honest. I’m not aware (of Ricky Hill), but he must have been some player to hold that record, so hopefully I can continue on his legacy and do better if not the same as him.”

In the closing stages of the match, Evans was named star man over the tanny to loud cheers from the just over 2,000 in attendance, as he got to celebrate with his family and also friends, the latter unbeknown to him, having made the trip to Kenilworth Road to watch his debut. He said: “They all surprised me by just turning up and buying some tickets, so when I saw them in the crowd I was just buzzing they were here. My family and friends, my mum’s crying, my sister’s crying, most people are crying but overall just buzzing.

"I can only thank my family and friends for that as without them I don’t think I would be in this position as well, as well as the first team players, so I can only thank my mum and dad. They just keep me grounded, keep me going, my friends as well, they keep me going, telling me to be the best I can be.”

Discussing his performance against the Seagulls, Evans, who was partnering Mads Andersen in the centre of defence, hadn’t thought he was going to be playing in the build-up to the contest, revealing: “I found out on the day before and I was like, it’ll be good to get a couple of minutes on the pitch. Then I was easing into the game, I was doing all right, a couple of mistakes, but we’ll forget about them and move on. Then I score and I was like, this is just making my game so much better. After that I was so much more confident, everyone just had their faith in me, congratulated me, all the boys in the changing room afterwards as well, it was a joke, I couldn’t explain it.”

It was actually the second Tuesday in a row that Evans had found the net at Kenilworth Road, having been on target in the U21s’ 6-1 Premier League Cup defeat against a Brentford B side that contained Fabio Carvahlo a week previously, which he felt helped him ahead of his senior debut. That day saw him fire home the opener from a corner, while he displayed the ability to bring the ball out from the back and deep into enemy territory, something he did during the first half against Brighton as well.

On having the confidence to do so, he added: “Instinct took over at that point, a few mistakes, but the boys just told me to forget about it, it happens. You learn to get on with it and I think from there, the goal just pushed my confidence and helped me even more to progress and get through the game. I actually scored against Brentford as well and I was like, that didn’t feel right. I got man of the match last week as well, I was just like, keep pushing on to the next. I think that’s just me as a person, on to the next one, on to the next one, keep getting better, getting better, getting better.”