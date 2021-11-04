Suspended Lansbury to miss Stoke clash after picking up fifth booking of the season

Luton midfielder Henri Lansbury slides in against Middlesbrough on Tuesday

Luton will have to make do without midfielder Henri Lansbury for this weekend's Championship clash against Stoke City after he picked up a fifth booking of the season during Tuesday night's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old was making his 13th appearance for Town since arriving in the summer, but only a fifth league start and first since the trip to Bournemouth on September 25, one of five changes made by boss Nathan Jones to face Neil Warnock's side in front of the Sky cameras.

With just three games to go before the deadline for five yellows passed, Lansbury, who had been on four since the 3-3 draw with Swansea, was cautioned by referee Tim Robinson on 69 minutes for a late challenge.

Speaking about his absence from Saturday's fixture, Jones said: "Whether he would have played or not is another thing, but it just takes an option away.

"I thought Henri did well, especially out of possession the other day, which we probably brought him in for his quality on the ball but I thought he was excellent.

"He will be a miss, Henri’s played one and a half games in the last five days, so we might have freshened it up anyway, but it would have been nice to have the option."

There was better news for attacker Harry Cornick, who notched his seventh of the season in midweek before being replaced by Danny Hylton for the final 10 minutes after receiving treatment.

Giving an update on the striker and Amari'i Bell, the full back missing Town's victory with a dead leg, Jones added: "Harry puts in big shifts, so he always looks like he’s picked up something.

"We assess them, we got them in today for a recovery, we’ll see how everyone is tomorrow and then go from there.

“We have to assess Amari’i as well as we can’t go in half cooked against Stoke as they’re a good side.

"The players had yesterday off, we’re in a good place, an almost fit squad.