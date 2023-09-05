Sutton boss eager to add Pereira's 'quality' after snapping up Town winger on loan

Watch more videos on Shots!

Sutton United boss Matt Gray has highlighted the ‘quality’ he has added to his squad after bringing in Luton winger Dion Pereira on loan for the rest of the season during transfer deadline day last week.

The 24-year-old had been allowed to leave Kenilworth Road by Town manager Rob Edwards, having made just three first team appearances since joining in November 2020, as he wasn’t given a squad number by the club this term.

Pereira’s exit to Gander Green Lane will be his fourth loan move, as after a brief spell at Yeovil Town in October 2021, he was then borrowed twice by Bradford City in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, featuring 28 times in his two stints at Valley Parade, scoring twice, before returning to Kenilworth Road in the summer.

He didn’t feature during the U’s 1-0 defeat against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, but speaking to the club’s official YouTube page, Gray said: “He’s someone who we’ve played against when he had his loan spell with Bradford.

"It came about as I want four wingers in the building, I’ve got good options now.