Sutton boss tips Hatters attacker to 'excite' the United fans following Luton loan move

Josh Neufville during a run-out for Luton's U21s

Sutton United boss Matt Gray has tipped his new signing, Luton attacker, Josh Neufville to ‘excite’ both himself and the Amber & Chocolate fans this season.

The 21-year-old made the season-long loan switch to Gander Green Lane on Saturday after impressing during his two spells with National League side Yeovil Town over the last two campaigns.

Although he made his debut for the Hatters in a Checkatrade Trophy clash back in September 2018, Neufville has only had three cup outings since, his last back in August 2019, with spells at Woking and Solihull Moors, meaning it will be a first opportunity for the former Crawley Green youngster to test himself in the Football League.

Gray, who led Sutton to eighth in their first even season in the fourth tier last term, said of his new addition, who is now fully over the serious ankle injury that saw him out for almost a year: “He gives us another dimension.

"He can play either side for us, he can also play upfront, he's got that pace and power up top and will excite people and supporters and myself and be a threat going forward.

"But he’s a good, honest lad as well, so he can do the defensive side for us and I'm sure he'll be a great signing for us this season.”

Neufville had the final 30 minutes of the 2-1 pre-season win over Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday, and even though he had just turned up at his new club, caught the eye of Gray, who added: “He's literally just shaken hands with the lads before the game.

"He hasn't done a training session with us yet, he's only just met the players, so just a half an hour run out for him.