Sutton United snap up Luton attacker Pereira for remainder of the season
Luton attacker Dion Pereira has joined League Two Sutton United on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in November 2020, having had spells at Watford and Atlanta United earlier in his career, and after impressing in the Development team, was fast-tracked to the first team squad.
However, after making his debut as a substitute in the 3-1 Championship defeat at QPR in May 2021, Pereira could never fully kick on, with two more appearances in the Carabao Cup.
He had a brief loan spell at Yeovil, also borrowed twice by Bradford City, featuring 28 times for the Bantams, scoring twice, before returning to Kenilworth Road in the summer.
Allowed to leave after not receiving a squad number, Pereira has now moved to Gander Green Lane ahead of their home fixture at Forest Green on Saturday.