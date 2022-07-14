Swans 'delighted' to see young midfielder sign for Luton

Daniel Idiakhoa puts pen to paper on his Luton contract

Newport Pagnell Town have declared they are ‘delighted’ to see young midfielder Daniel Idiakoah announced as one of the players to have signed professional terms with Luton Town this week.

The 18-year-old was part of a Swans side who ply their trade in the United Counties Premier Division South and won the FA Vase with a 3-0 victory over Littlehampton at Wembley last term, also having a spell with Northern Premier Division One Midlands side Corby and training at National League North Brackley as well.

His form alerted the Hatters who confirmed the addition of the midfielder this week, along with Tobias Braney, Jayden Luker and U18s forward Joe Allen, as the quartet all joined Town’s Development squad.

Idiakoah had the first hour as Crawley Green were beaten 9-0 at Hitchin Town FC on Monday night, as a statement on the Newport Pagnell Twitter account said: “We are delighted to see Daniel Idiakoah has signed professional terms with Luton Town FC

"Daniel was part of our successful Academy partnership with Soccer Assist making his first team debut as a 16 year old in the 2020/21 season before going on to make 15 appearances and scoring 2 goals last season.

"Daniel is an extremely talented midfielder who we are excited to see his professional football career unfold.

“Good luck Daniel!”

Meanwhile, Soccer Assist Academy head coach Joe Oxley, who spent five years within the youth development phase of the academy at Luton, leading the U14, U15, and U16 age groups, added: “Dan, you are now playing at the level you deserve to be at.

"You have given yourself a great platform at a great club where you can continue to learn and push everyday.