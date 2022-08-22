Swansea boss felt his side paid the price for not being convincing enough in both boxes during Luton defeat

Swansea City boss Russell Martin felt his side paid the price for not being good enough in both penalty boxes during the 2-0 defeat at home to Luton on Saturday.

Although the hosts had 75 per cent possession at the Liberty Stadium, they failed to really test Ethan Horvath, sending just two shots on target, including a Joel Piroe header that the forward should have done much better with.

At the other end, home keeper Andy Fisher was beaten twice, once when Allan Campbell’s drive flew under his dive in the first half, the second time courtesy of Carlton Morris’s clinical strike into the bottom corner with 18 minutes to go.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin

It meant that following a 2-2 draw against Millwall in midweek, where the Swans conceded twice in stoppage time, Martin saw his side booed off by their own fans, and speaking afterwards, he said: “We let the two minutes of madness at the end of the game on Tuesday impact the game today.

“In the two boxes today, and in our box for two minutes on Tuesday, we have not been convincing enough.

“We have not shown aggression, and we have paid for it on the second phase from a set-piece again.

“Then the second goal is a counter-attack where we have been on top, it was wave after wave of attack.

“We let Cameron Jerome win the ball to take them up the pitch and we leave Ben Cabango one on one with Carlton Morris. It is those moments.

“I would be worried if the players were not performing, but between both boxes they are doing some unbelievable stuff.

“It is that close to being a successful start to the season, but we are not there because of the moments I have talked about.