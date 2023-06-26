Swansea City appoint Luton Town's Paul Watson as sporting director
Luton Town’s chief operating officer Paul Watson has joined Championship side Swansea City as the club’s new sporting director.
Watson joined the Hatters in 2018 as general operations manager, before being promoted to his new role midway through the 2021-22 campaign.
He played a key role in player recruitment while at Kenilworth Road, but has now headed to Wales where he will assume responsibility for all football operations at the Swansea.com Stadium.
A club statement from the Swans said: “Watson will work closely with head coach Michael Duff and chairman Andy Coleman, together with head of football operations Josh Marsh, and will have particular focus on player recruitment.
“He will have oversight of all football departments, including academy, sports science, medical and analysis, while he will also join the club’s senior management team.”
City chairman Andy Coleman added: “In any business, it is rare to find someone who is universally praised for their character and capabilities.
"Paul is one of those few people.
“He is an incredibly talented individual with tremendous football knowledge, and Swansea City needs football people making key football decisions.
“Paul’s arrival immediately strengthens the club, and I look forward to working with him and providing him with the resources to make a positive impact at Swansea City.”