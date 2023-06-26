News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Swansea City appoint Luton Town's Paul Watson as sporting director

Chief operating officer leaves Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town’s chief operating officer Paul Watson has joined Championship side Swansea City as the club’s new sporting director.

Watson joined the Hatters in 2018 as general operations manager, before being promoted to his new role midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

He played a key role in player recruitment while at Kenilworth Road, but has now headed to Wales where he will assume responsibility for all football operations at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Most Popular

A club statement from the Swans said: “Watson will work closely with head coach Michael Duff and chairman Andy Coleman, together with head of football operations Josh Marsh, and will have particular focus on player recruitment.

“He will have oversight of all football departments, including academy, sports science, medical and analysis, while he will also join the club’s senior management team.”

City chairman Andy Coleman added: “In any business, it is rare to find someone who is universally praised for their character and capabilities.

"Paul is one of those few people.

Paul Watson has left Luton Town for Swansea City - pic: Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesPaul Watson has left Luton Town for Swansea City - pic: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Paul Watson has left Luton Town for Swansea City - pic: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

“He is an incredibly talented individual with tremendous football knowledge, and Swansea City needs football people making key football decisions.

“Paul’s arrival immediately strengthens the club, and I look forward to working with him and providing him with the resources to make a positive impact at Swansea City.”

Related topics:Swansea CityWalesMichael Duff