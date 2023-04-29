News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
5 minutes ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
4 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
5 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
19 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
19 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Swansea City linked with a move for Luton Town's COO Paul Watson

Championship rivals are tipped to swoop

By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town’s chief operating officer Paul Watson has been heavily linked with a move to Championship rivals Swansea City as sporting director.

Watson, who joined the club as general operations manager back in 2018, was promoted to his current role in February 2021, but The Athletic is now reporting he could be set for a switch to Wales.

The Swans are believed to be close to some substantial new investment from a trio of US-based businessmen, with Nigel Morris, Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt tipped to pump an initial £10million into the club.

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road groundLuton Town's Kenilworth Road ground
Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground
Most Popular

Russell Martin’s side were criticised for their efforts in recent transfer windows, and are now thought to be looking at a new figure to lead football decisions at the club, with Watson reportedly their number one choice.

Related topics:Swansea CityWalesRussell Martin