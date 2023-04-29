Luton Town’s chief operating officer Paul Watson has been heavily linked with a move to Championship rivals Swansea City as sporting director.

Watson, who joined the club as general operations manager back in 2018, was promoted to his current role in February 2021, but The Athletic is now reporting he could be set for a switch to Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Swans are believed to be close to some substantial new investment from a trio of US-based businessmen, with Nigel Morris, Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt tipped to pump an initial £10million into the club.

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground