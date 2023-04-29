Swansea City linked with a move for Luton Town's COO Paul Watson
Championship rivals are tipped to swoop
Luton Town’s chief operating officer Paul Watson has been heavily linked with a move to Championship rivals Swansea City as sporting director.
Watson, who joined the club as general operations manager back in 2018, was promoted to his current role in February 2021, but The Athletic is now reporting he could be set for a switch to Wales.
The Swans are believed to be close to some substantial new investment from a trio of US-based businessmen, with Nigel Morris, Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt tipped to pump an initial £10million into the club.
Russell Martin’s side were criticised for their efforts in recent transfer windows, and are now thought to be looking at a new figure to lead football decisions at the club, with Watson reportedly their number one choice.