Swansea welcome back former Forest and Bristol City midfielder Paterson ahead of Luton trip

Swansea City have welcomed back attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson to their squad for this weekend’s trip to Kenilworth Road.

The 31-year-old has not played since December 27, as he had been allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window, but stayed put after no move was forthcoming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paterson, who started out at Walsall and has played for Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Bristol City and Derby County in his career, joined Swansea in August 2021.

Jamie Paterson is back in the Swansea squad this weekend

He scored eight goals in his opening 20 appearances last season, including in the 3-3 draw against Luton, but then only bagged a further one goal afterwards.

This term he didn’t score in the 12 matches he played, and hasn’t been involved since the 2-1 defeat to Reading just before the turn of the year, training with the U21s for a period of time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with the Swans desperate for points in a bid to give themselves any chance of a late bid for the play-offs, then speaking to Wales Online about his availability, Swans boss Russell Martin said: “We have had some good conversations.

"He has trained really well and his energy has been brilliant.

"I think as a group we can do with him, as players and staff.

"He's back in the squad so it's up to him to get out on the pitch."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Steven Benda is the only injury absentee for the visitors as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

Swansea go into the game on the back of a run of just three league wins since October 23, a run of 18 games, with seven draws and eight defeats in that time.

it was enough to see the Swans booed off by their own fans after Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw against Rotherham and made manager Martin, who couldn’t strengthen his side during the transfer window, to change his energy around the Liberty Stadium.

He added: “There have been so many feelings recently, so much anger, frustration and disappointment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think we have just got to accept it all, let it go and concentrate on what we can affect.

“We can do that by working really hard, trying to be really brave, and I include myself in that.

“The energy with us has changed, it has not been where it needs to be the last few weeks for so many reasons.

“We acknowledge that and now we need to start showing some positive energy on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am done feeling any negativity. It’s pointless. I can’t help the players if I feel like that.

“We have trained well this week, I feel like that energy is back.

“I think as a leader the biggest thing you have is your energy.

"I haven’t managed my own well enough in the last few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I did a really good job of it in January when everyone else was running round unhappy and anxious about what was going to happen, but after that I have felt a little bit of weight and carried that around.