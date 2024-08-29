Swedish journalist claims Luton have now agreed a deal for young AIK midfielder
Luton Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Spanish midfielder Lamine Fanne from Swedish top flight club AIK according to journalist Anel Avdić.
Speculation broke yesterday that the Hatters were interested in bringing in the 20-year-old from the team who are known as Gnaget and play in the Allsvenskan, Sweden’s top flight division, where they sit seventh after 20 games. Expressen writer Avdić has now claimed the transfer is on the verge of being completed, with Town due to shell out around £4m for the player, who will finish the campaign with his club before heading to Kenilworth Road.
Writing on X, he said: “AIK and Luton Town FC agree a transfer for Lamine Fanne. Luton pays just over 50 million, and including all bonuses, the value of the deal can rise to almost 70 million. Fanne flies to London tomorrow, but finishes the season in AIK.”
With AIK’s season running until November 10, when they host Halmstad, then Town will have to bide their time to welcome a player who has made 13 senior appearances since moving to Strawberry Fields from Spanish club CE Constància in March 2023. He has become an important figure in the first team this term, with nine starts in the Allsvenskan, also making three as a substitute too, completing 90 minutes in the last four fixtures.
