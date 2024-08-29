Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town looking to bring in Fanne to bolster their squad

Luton Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Spanish midfielder Lamine Fanne from Swedish top flight club AIK according to journalist Anel Avdić.

Speculation broke yesterday that the Hatters were interested in bringing in the 20-year-old from the team who are known as Gnaget and play in the Allsvenskan, Sweden’s top flight division, where they sit seventh after 20 games. Expressen writer Avdić has now claimed the transfer is on the verge of being completed, with Town due to shell out around £4m for the player, who will finish the campaign with his club before heading to Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on X, he said: “AIK and Luton Town FC agree a transfer for Lamine Fanne. Luton pays just over 50 million, and including all bonuses, the value of the deal can rise to almost 70 million. Fanne flies to London tomorrow, but finishes the season in AIK.”

With AIK’s season running until November 10, when they host Halmstad, then Town will have to bide their time to welcome a player who has made 13 senior appearances since moving to Strawberry Fields from Spanish club CE Constància in March 2023. He has become an important figure in the first team this term, with nine starts in the Allsvenskan, also making three as a substitute too, completing 90 minutes in the last four fixtures.