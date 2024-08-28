Swedish newspaper links AIK midfielder with a surprise move to Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fanne rumoured to be interesting the Hatters

Town have been linked with yet another midfielder in this transfer window, with Swedish newspaper Expressen claiming the Hatters are looking at AIK’s youngster Lamine Fanne.

The 20-year-old moved to Strawberry Fields from Spanish club CE Constància in March 2023, going on to make 13 senior appearances for the club this term, becoming an important figure in the first team with nine starts in the Allsvenskan, Sweden’s top level of football, also making three as a substitute too.

Fanne has completed 90 minutes in the last four games, as AIK are currently sitting seventh in the table from 20 matches under manager Mikkjal Thomassen. Serie A team Venezia have been looking at the player, but a report in the Expressen stated that Rob Edwards’ side have also thrown their hat in the ring, stating: “Another player who is at risk of disappearing is Lamine Fanne, 20.

Luton are looking to strengthen their squad in the transfer window - pic: Liam Smith

"Venezia from Serie A has pushed hard to buy the talent, and made two bids, the latest of around 30 million kroner. But now a new club has entered the hunt in earnest for the AIK player's signature. According to information to Expressen, Luton Town FC from the Championship want to sign Fanne from AIK. The English club, which last year played in the Premier League, has made an offer that AIK should be close to accepting. A deal can be worth between SEK 50-55 million plus bonuses.

"This is stated by several independent sources to Expressen. AIK is also entitled to a resale clause in the event of a sale of Fanne. According to sources for Expressen, AIK is also trying to make a deal where Fanne is sold to Luton, but will remain in AIK for the rest of the season and finish playing in the Allsvenskan. Lamine Fanne was signed in March 2023 from the Spanish fifth division to AIK. In total, he has played 13 games for the Stockholm club.”