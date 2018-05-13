Sweet: Appointing Jones was no gamble

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet denied it had ever been a gamble in appointing manager Nathan Jones.

The 43-year-old was installed back in January 2016 after John Still was sacked, taking sole charge for the first time in his career having been on the coaching staff at Brighton prior to his Hatters switch.

After winning the first promotion of his managerial career this season, leading Town to League One, looking back on his decision to bring the Welshman, who is one of the hottest young prospects in the game now, in, Sweet told supporters at the club’s civic reception last week: “There was no gamble.

“When you meet Nathan, when you research Nathan, when you know all about him, before you take him on, there was no gamble at all that’s paid off and we all know that now.

“I really want to thank Nathan Jones, because Nathan Jones is a very special manager and we’re very, very lucky to have him and thank you to Nathan for being one of us.”