Sweet confirms Jones isn't allowed to poach any Luton players after Potters move

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed that an agreement is in place to prevent former boss Nathan Jones from cherry picking some of the top talent in Luton’s squad.

After being appointed as Stoke City manager on Wednesday, Jones quickly moved to bring first team coach Joaquin Gomez and head of sports science Jared Roberts-Smith with him.

However, with all but a handful of Town’s players signed by Jones during his time at Kenilworth Road, when asked if any could be following him to the bet365 Stadium, Sweet said: “No, we have the agreement that won’t be the case. So that’s broadly it now.

“I wish them all the best, the two of those have been excellent servants to Luton for the last two and a half, three years.

“They’re very, very good at their jobs and again it wasn’t just Nathan who took us from 80th to 46 in the Football League, it was everyone else here too.

“They played a part, so I’d like to thank them on record, all three of them for their service at Luton Town.

“And as of today, let Mick (Harford, interim boss) carry on the reins as we focus on bringing a new team in and plough on to the future.”

When asked by the Stoke press about his plans for the January transfer window, Jones said: "Anyone we bring in has to be better than we have here.

"We have a wonderful squad here so that will be difficult.

"We have to improve and the lads we bring in have to be top characters and they have to be phenomenal athletes.

"If any of the lads here don’t want to be part of this environment then those players who don’t buy into it will quickly fall by the wayside.

"If I can keep this group motivated and hungry then that will be enough to be successful, because we have the quality here.”