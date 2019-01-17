Sweet confirms no manager approached for Luton vacancy

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed the club are yet to approach a manager to take over the vacancy at Kenilworth Road.

After Nathan Jones left to take over at Stoke City last week, there has been plenty of speculation as to who will take over, with the likes of Ryan Lowe, Steve Robinson, Graeme Jones, Johnnie Jackson and Paul Hurst all being favourites at some stage with league sponsors SkyBet.

However, when talking to Three Counties Radio this morning, Sweet revealed there is no rush to appoint a successor to Jones, saying: “All of that has been put on the backburner for obvious reasons.

“There's two much more important dates we've got this month (Power Court and Newlands Park), we've got Mick Harford at the helm and he’s happy to take the reins just for the time being.

"We’ve got some clever people in the background doing all our research on a few of the candidates we’re looking at, but we haven’t actually approached anyone yet.”

Sweet also stated that it might be until February that the club look to make an announcement, as they are reticent to approach a manager already in work during the transfer window.

He added: “I don’t really want to go out on the market and take another manager from another club, because I know what it feels like to have that done to us, so we’re quite happy for a couple of games.

“I think in the transfer window, that’s something that I don’t feel comfortable with, as it has a real destabilising effect on the squad of players that’s in the camp."