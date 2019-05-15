Sweet expecting plenty of interest in Hatters' star attractions

Town chief executive Gary Sweet is anticipating another summer of interest in the Hatters’ star players.

The Luton squad will be much sought after once more having achieved back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

The likes of Jack Stacey, James Justin and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu are bound to attract a host of suitors, and Sweet is ready if so.

He said: “We’re not going to keep them from our door, they’ve been knocking for months, they’re going to be knocking for the next few weeks.

“We are able to be strong, we’re good in the negotiations, we’re good in terms of protecting the squad assets that we’ve got, and players do want to be here, they do want to be here.

“We’ve had a lot of players choose to join us, turning away more money elsewhere.

“We’ve had a lot of players refuse to leave, turn away more money elsewhere, so we’ve got to hope that’s still the case too.”

Sweet did warn supporters that the club might not be able to hold on to everyone, but that if it does happen, they will be replaced.

He continued: “We probably won’t be the biggest payers of salary as a Championship club, well we definitely won’t be, so I’m sure there’s going to be players who have their heads turned by bigger sums of money.

“Therefore I can’t guarantee that players won’t go, but one thing I can guarantee is that they won’t go without a more than adequate replacement.”

Sweet is now knuckling down to the hard work after enjoying Town’s promotion, adding: “For me personally as a fan from a nipper, that never leaves you, and so there’s this unbelievable excitement within me as a supporter.

“But we’ve got to crack on now and deal with the serious business of being in the Championship as there’s a lot of hard work to do.”