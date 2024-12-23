Sweet hails green light for Power Court as Luton Town's 'biggest victory of the year'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters CEO discusses when new ground could start being built

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has described the Hatters having their planning application for a new 25,000 stadium at Power Court approved last week as the club’s ‘biggest victory of the year’.

On Monday, the Hatters saw the development rubber-stamped by Luton Borough Council's planning committee at Luton Town Hall, meaning Town can now push on with their efforts to build their long-awaited new ground, almost a decade on from when the plans were first unveiled by the Hatters’ development company, 2020 Developments, back in 2016.

Following a 12 months in which they were in the Premier League for five of them, Sweet felt that the outcome that the club received eclipsed anything that had happened on the pitch, as writing in his programme notes for the game with Derby County on Friday night, he said: “Without doubt, our biggest victory of the year was played out on a Monday night fixture at the Town Hall, in front of a crowd of dignitaries, resulting in a massive home win for the Town but without a ball being kicked.

An image of just how Luton Town's new ground at Power Court will look - pic: Luton Town FC

“All of us present in the Council’s chambers, along with the many Hatters watching the live stream, were thrilled that our detailed planning application for a long-awaited new home at Power Court was given the final green light by Luton Borough Council marking the end of formalities on our new stadium journey as we celebrate the fact that no further permissions are required.

“It’s another defining milestone in the delivery of our long-held plans for a new stadium against our seemingly disappointing season in the Premier League. In an ironic and bittersweet way, it was last season’s short visit to the top table which provided the resources for the redesigned bigger, more ambitious stadium which will provide the foundations for a longer Premier League visit next time.

“First and foremost, we would like to thank everyone at the Council – councillors, planning officers, executive officers and the leader – who have all been amazingly supportive during the challenging but enjoyable process – to all of those who supported the applications. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your patience and support in enduring this long, extended process.

"Personally, I consider myself to be a patient person, but as we battled through the numerous challenges since the conception of our original plan, I’ve had to learn to put my eagerness and frustrations to one side. Patience truly is a virtue when you know you’re on the right track (on and off the pitch!).”

Going into more detail on just what happens now, Sweet continued: “Alas, whilst many may expect piling and brick-building to start immediately, there are still a few agenda items we need to tick off which we can only do when our decision notice is awarded. Of course, in terms of physical constraints, we do have the small matters of relocating a sub-station and the diversion of the river before we can begin the physical work, which will just take a few months.

"The latter is more within our control but whilst we are forced to pay for the new sub-station, we are beholden to UKPN for its installation, switch-over and removal of the old one. Meanwhile, as this work continues, we have an intensive period of appointing a master contractor – where I can inform you that the selection process has excitedly begun with the initial response being very positive.

“Our core focus is structuring the necessary cashflow funding to help pay for the construction of the stadium itself until such a time that the residential development has been completed a few years later and, in particular, we are in dialogue with public bodies for some financial support for the site-wide infrastructure which is key to the town’s wider regeneration.

“Working with the appointed contractor, we will also need to deal with the many conditions in the planning consent, section 106 agreements and, of course, to meet the numerous compliances set out by the various authorities. At the same time, we will also be resubmitting new plans for the wider Power Court site – for the residential development – so we can establish a phased construction plan, starting of course with the stadium itself. The work for this masterplan has already been done and these will be made public in the not-too-distant future.

“The plan is to have ‘spades in the ground’ within about six months. From then we’re looking at approximately a two-year build, as long as we don’t experience any further unforeseen obstacles. Now, whilst this may suggest a potential 2027/28 season start, even after fitout and the necessary test events – which is indeed our ideal target – history would suggest that we may be prudent to hope for this but expect the season after.

“Nevertheless, it’s a relief, and long time coming, that we have been given the go-ahead and through the excitement of the news comes the realisation that Kenilworth Road’s days are, sadly, numbered. Indeed, we may be down to fewer than 60 matches remaining in our old girl – and maybe fewer than 15-20 under the lights. That’s why making the most of nights, and occasions, makes it all the more important to cherish. It’s also why, as part of Power Court’s designs, we intend to transport the intricacies and uniqueness of Kenilworth Road to our new home.”

Sweet also went on to confirm once more that the new ground will do wonders for the club’s ambition to return to the top flight in the not too distant future, adding: “We all love her (Kenilworth Road) and have looked after her well, but last season showed us why we need to move on. We put up a fantastic fight against clubs boasting far superior facilities and associated funds in an attempt to keep ourselves alive at that level.

"When we rejoin the Premier League, despite the odds, we have to stay there and Power Court – even the construction of it – will help enormously. I can’t stress enough how the new stadium will give us long-term sustainability as a Club, which has always been the priority for us.”