Sweet: Hatters are ready to pounce if a 'gem' becomes available in transfer window

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed the club are ‘ready to pounce’ if another ‘gem’ becomes available during the January transfer window.

The Hatters are not known for making waves in the winter window preferring to do their business during the summer, as was the case last year when they didn’t bring anyone in, adding Robert Snodgrass on a free transfer once the deadline has passed.

Luton were busier the campaign before, paying an undisclosed fee for Elijah Adebayo from Walsall just before the cut-off point, also bringing in free agent Kal Naismith earlier in the month too.

Manager Rob Edwards has stated he isn’t expecting masses of business, although will strengthen if he feels it is required, and writing in his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Wigan, Sweet echoed those thoughts.

He also admitted that keeping hold of the players who have led Town to seventh in the table is the most important thing too, saying: “Whilst not impossible, and while we scout the market more deeply than most, it’s hard to acquire good value players in the winter window.

“Indeed, with such an active summer window and players returning from injury it will feel like we’ve got some new signings anyway and our January strategy is primarily underpinned by keeping our squad together and reviewing our loans - welcome back into the fold, Elliot (Thorpe)!

