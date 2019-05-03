Sweet: Nathan Jones deserves plenty of credit for Luton's promotion

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones deserves a huge amount of credit for the Hatters’ promotion to the Championship this season, according to chief executive Gary Sweet.

The former Brighton first team coach had led Town to second in the table, five points behind then leaders Portsmouth, before deciding to leave the club and head to Stoke City on January 9, just days before a trip to fellow promotion chasers Sunderland.

Head of recruitment Mick Harford took over to steer the club to the top of table and a promotion that was secured this week after Pompey and Sunderland both lost on Tuesday night.

Although still clearly disappointed by the manner in which Jones departed Kenilworth Road just after Christmas, Sweet said: “The success we’ve achieved this season, absolutely a lot of it is down to Nathan Jones to start that and for Mick to finish it.

“So whilst as a club, as a support base, we absolutely didn’t agree with the way it happened, and the way I think he conducted himself at the time, we have to give him a big round of applause and a pat on the back for everything he’d done prior to that, and leading up until January.

“Because without that, Mick wouldn’t be taking over that momentum and we wouldn’t have crossed the line.”

When asked if Jones had been in touch with the club since they were promoted, Sweet added: “Yes he has, he’s congratulated us, which is nice.”