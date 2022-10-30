An artist's impression of how Power Court could look

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has reassured supporters that the club are continuing steadily with their efforts to build a new ground at Power Court despite the recent ‘economic and political chaos.’

The club had hoped to deliver a detailed planning application in the first half of 2022, but when that didn’t materialise, Sweet confirmed in August they were still ‘pressing forward’ despite trying to build a stadium in what is the ‘worst decade’ in which to do so.

With little news emerging since, Sweet used his programme notes before yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland to give fans the latest update on the 17,500 all-seater stadium, which had revised proposals unanimously approved by a Luton Borough Council development management committee 12 months ago, as he said: “I’d like to reassure everyone that despite the economic and political chaos that ensues, we continue to crack on with Power Court.

“The lengthiest process of all is the preparation and the UKPN (UK Power Networks) will soon be on site to start their major works which will take over two years to complete (without necessarily completely constraining our progress on the stadium I should add).