Sweet reveals extra seats means Kenilworth Road won't be the smallest ground in the Premier League this season

Town chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed that Luton won’t have the smallest stadium in the Premier League this season, with over 1,000 extra seats being installed at Kenilworth Road ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Hatters are currently undergoing extensive redevelopments to their 118-year-old ground after reaching the top flight last term, as they have to almost entirely rebuild the Bobbers Stand for all the extra media facilities required to host a top flight encounter.

Along with the camera positions for VAR and a new media suite to name just two things, the new stand will also provide space for more home supporters to sit, taking the capacity, listed as 10,356, which is 1,023 smaller than Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium that holds 11,379 fans, above their south coast rivals.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: Tony Margiocchi

Speaking to TalkSPORT on Saturday, Sweet confirmed a full house will ensure the attendance starts with an 11 now, as he said: “We won't have the smallest stadium in the Premier League this season, unless Bournemouth are going to magically put another thousand seats on to their stadium.

"So yes we do plan to have a few more seats.

"Underneath that gantry in the Bobbers, there’s 200-odd executive ticket holders, who were occupying boxes and we have to accommodate them in that side.”

However, it isn’t just more seats for fans that the transformation will achieve, as the income received by reaching the top flight means owners 2020 can also finally complete work they had been intending to do for a while.

Sweet added: “There’s a whole load of things we’re doing for supporters, things we’ve been really eager to do over the last couple of years but just haven’t had the cash to do it and this enables us to do it.

"One of those things for example would be to provide a lot more space and facilities for disabled supporters, that’s home and away.

"Also to make sure that we have a little bit more concourse space in certain areas where we’ve been struggling in those stands.