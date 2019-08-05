Sweet reveals Luton have had to spend over £1m on stadium facilities for the Championship

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed the club have had to spend over £1m on Kenilworth Road to ensure their stadium is compliant with the Championship.

Goal-line technology, dug outs and a new press area are just two of the extra costs that Luton have fund ahead of their first season in the second tier of English football for over a decade.

Writing about the outgoings in his programme notes ahead of the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, Sweet said: “As a newcomer entering this new world as a rising star after winning our league below, we have needed to spend over £1m on stadium facilities – to include goal-line technology, new television camera positions, new press areas, new dugouts, not including the numerous commercial and safety enhancements we’ve made – all in order to be compliant to provide armchair viewers a comfortable platform to watch tonight’s game.

“Such financial competitivity in the Championship is leading to clubs, who may not be gifted with complimentary windfalls as a reward for failure, or immensely wealthy (and usually temporary) benefactors who seem to be on a personal ego trip or on a fantasy journey to find that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, experiencing difficulties.

“In this mayhem, of which we are now a member, it is the traditional, loyal supporter that is far too easily forgotten.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, whilst we have no choice but to join this mayhem, competing in this way is not who we are and not who we will ever be.

"We (2020) are not in this game intent on utilising the beautiful game for our own self-gratification or self-publication.

"Neither are we foolish enough to think that football is a platform where easy profit is made.

“We, perhaps along with our visitors today, remain as one of the last bastions of club custodians who are lifelong fans of our club and who will put our supporters, our community and our town first – an unwavering stance which defines who we are and which has firmly established the culture we will live and die by.”